Breaking News
Mumbai: 24-year-old Govinda injured during Dahi Handi festival dies at Nanavati hospital
Mumbai-Pune Expressway to get mishap location-tracking system
No new Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai; cases drop to 592
Shivnath Express train on way to Maharashtra derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualty
Bomb threat call made at five-star hotel in Andheri, cops launch probe
Home > News > India News > Article > Shivnath Express train on way to Maharashtra derails in Chhattisgarh no casualty

Shivnath Express train on way to Maharashtra derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualty

Updated on: 23 August,2022 09:15 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

Five wheels of two trolleys next to the train's engine derailed at the Dongargarh yard at 3.42 am

Shivnath Express train on way to Maharashtra derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualty

Representative Image


The Shivnath Express train derailed at Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday while it was heading to Nagpur to Maharashtra, railway officials said.

No casualty was reported, they said.

Five wheels of two trolleys next to the train's engine derailed at the Dongargarh yard at 3.42 am, a railway official told PTI.

Also read: Maharashtra: More than 50 injured after 3 bogies of train derail in Gondia

The train was on way from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Itwari in Nagpur, he said.

No passenger was injured. They were provided food and snacks, the official said.

Relief trains from Gondia and Itiwari were sent to the accident spot, he said.

The affected coaches were removed and the train later left for its onward journey to Rajnandgaon and Itwari, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
chhattisgarh nagpur indian railways mumbai railways national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK