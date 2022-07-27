Mumbai: Derailment at CSMT cancels, delays dozens of trains

Senior railway officials said an elaborate enquiry would be conducted into the incident and an action will be taken accordingly

Workers at the site of the derailment on platform no. 1, at CSMT, on Tuesday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Dozens of train services on the harbour line were disrupted after a coach of a local derailed at platform number 1 of CSMT. No one was injured in the incident, which took place at 9.39 am.

The local train erroneously went in reverse and dashed into the buffer end, causing a coach to derail. Rerailment work was completed and CSMT platform number 1 was made available to passengers in two hours, by 12.11 pm.

There were partial cancellations during the first half of the day from CSMT to Wadala and Kurla. While 30 full services (up and down) were cancelled, 35 services were delayed by about five minutes. Senior railway officials said an elaborate enquiry would be conducted into the incident and an action will be taken accordingly.

A similar incident occurred at CSMT in August 2019, when an arriving train dashed into the buffer stop of platform no. 3. The incident had happened after all the passengers had alighted. Another such incident happened in April 2019, but no one was injured.