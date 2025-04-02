Elon Musk shares photos from Fram2 mission

On March 31, SpaceX launched the private astronaut mission named ‘Fram2’ from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

This is the 1st time humans have been in orbit around the Earth’s poles. PIC/X/@elonmusk

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Tuesday shared images of the first views of Earth’s polar regions captured by SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, which blasted into space a day ago. “This is the first time humans have been in orbit around the poles of Earth!” wrote Musk, the Space X CEO.

On March 31, SpaceX launched the private astronaut mission named ‘Fram2’ from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The mission, commanded by Chinese-born cryptocurrency billionaire Chun Wang and three more crewmates—vehicle commander Jannicke Mikkelsen of Norway, pilot Rabea Rogge of Germany, and Australian Eric Phillips who is Fram2’s medical officer and mission specialist.

None of the four private astronauts have ever been to Space before. The mission is expected to last three to five days, according to SpaceX, during which the crew will perform 22 scientific experiments including growing mushrooms in space for the first time.

