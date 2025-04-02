Breaking News
Mumbai, other cities to get e-bike taxis
Mumbai: Matunga-Wadala’s silence sends BMC a loud message
Mumbai weather updates: City to stay gloomy for three more days
Mumbai: Drug smuggler wanted in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana escapes from Dahisar to US
Mumbai: Cracks before cars! Samruddhi Highway stretch raises quality concerns
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > Elon Musk shares photos from Fram2 mission

Elon Musk shares photos from Fram2 mission

Updated on: 02 April,2025 08:20 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

On March 31, SpaceX launched the private astronaut mission named ‘Fram2’ from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

Elon Musk shares photos from Fram2 mission

This is the 1st time humans have been in orbit around the Earth’s poles. PIC/X/@elonmusk

Listen to this article
Elon Musk shares photos from Fram2 mission
x
00:00

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Tuesday shared images of the first views of Earth’s polar regions captured by SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, which blasted into space a day ago. “This is the first time humans have been in orbit around the poles of Earth!” wrote Musk, the Space X CEO.


On March 31, SpaceX launched the private astronaut mission named ‘Fram2’ from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The mission, commanded by Chinese-born cryptocurrency billionaire Chun Wang and three more crewmates—vehicle commander Jannicke Mikkelsen of Norway, pilot Rabea Rogge of Germany, and Australian Eric Phillips who is Fram2’s medical officer and mission specialist. 


None of the four private astronauts have ever been to Space before. The mission is expected to last three to five days, according to SpaceX, during which the crew will perform 22 scientific experiments including growing mushrooms in space for the first time.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Elon Musk world news International news nasa news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK