Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday (local time) alleged a possible link between the explosion of a Cybertruck outside the Trump international Hotel in Las Vegas and a similar attack in New Orleans, as both vehicles were rented from the same car rental site named Turo, ANI reported.

Musk said on X, "Appears likely to be an act of terrorism. Both this Cybertruck and the F-150 suicide bomb in New Orleans were rented from Turo. Perhaps they are linked in some way."

The explosion in Las Vegas killed one person and left seven injured, as per CNN report, ANI cited.

The Tesla CEO clarified on X that the explosion was caused by fireworks or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and not by the vehicle itself, ANI cited.

He also noted that the truck had been rented from Turo, suspecting a connection with the New Orleans attack, where a suspect rammed into a crowd during New Year's festivities with a Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck rented from the same site, ANI reported CNN.

"We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself," Musk wrote on X.

According to CNN, Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill said a vehicle fire was reported at the hotel just after 8:40 am. Crews arrived to find a 2024 Cybertruck engulfed in flames, he said.

"There is one deceased individual inside the Cybertruck and I don't know whether it is a male or a female at this time," McMahill said, ANI cited.

Jeremy Schwartz, acting special agent in charge of the FBI in Las Vegas, also confirmed that his team is currently involved in the investigation.

According to US officials, the explosives in the Cybertruck were fireworks, gas tanks and camping fuel, which were connected to detonation system controlled by the driver, ANI cited.

Authorities are exploring any link between the explosion and the attack in New Orleans, where a suspect rammed into a crowd with a truck rented on Turo, killing 15 people.

(With ANI inputs)