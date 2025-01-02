Breaking News
Mumbai Police penalise 23,470 motorists for violating traffic norms on New Year
32-year-old man, his wife found dead inside home in Delhi, suicide suspected
Two dead, 4 injured in tempo-SUV collision in Solapur
New Year 2025: Lakhs of devotees visit Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath temples
Woman Maoist along with 10 others surrenders before CM Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Tesla CEO Elon Musk suspects a possible link between Cybertruck explosion and New Orleans attack

Tesla CEO Elon Musk suspects a possible link between Cybertruck explosion and New Orleans attack

Updated on: 02 January,2025 10:09 AM IST  |  Las Vegas
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Musk said that the explosion was caused by fireworks or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and not by the vehicle itself

Tesla CEO Elon Musk suspects a possible link between Cybertruck explosion and New Orleans attack

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Tesla CEO Elon Musk suspects a possible link between Cybertruck explosion and New Orleans attack
x
00:00

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday (local time) alleged a possible link between the explosion of a Cybertruck outside the Trump international Hotel in Las Vegas and a similar attack in New Orleans, as both vehicles were rented from the same car rental site named Turo, ANI reported.


Musk said on X, "Appears likely to be an act of terrorism. Both this Cybertruck and the F-150 suicide bomb in New Orleans were rented from Turo. Perhaps they are linked in some way."



The explosion in Las Vegas killed one person and left seven injured, as per CNN report, ANI cited.

The Tesla CEO clarified on X that the explosion was caused by fireworks or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and not by the vehicle itself, ANI cited.

He also noted that the truck had been rented from Turo, suspecting a connection with the New Orleans attack, where a suspect rammed into a crowd during New Year's festivities with a Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck rented from the same site, ANI reported CNN.

"We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself," Musk wrote on X.

According to CNN, Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill said a vehicle fire was reported at the hotel just after 8:40 am. Crews arrived to find a 2024 Cybertruck engulfed in flames, he said.

"There is one deceased individual inside the Cybertruck and I don't know whether it is a male or a female at this time," McMahill said, ANI cited.

Jeremy Schwartz, acting special agent in charge of the FBI in Las Vegas, also confirmed that his team is currently involved in the investigation.

According to US officials, the explosives in the Cybertruck were fireworks, gas tanks and camping fuel, which were connected to detonation system controlled by the driver, ANI cited.

Authorities are exploring any link between the explosion and the attack in New Orleans, where a suspect rammed into a crowd with a truck rented on Turo, killing 15 people.

(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Elon Musk Attack las vegas news USA world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK