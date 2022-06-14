Elon Musk to address Twitter employees on Thursday

Elon Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter in April, but he has clashed with the company repeatedly since then over the number of bots, or fake accounts, that exist on the social media platform

Elon Musk. File Pic

On Thursday, Tesla CEO USD 44 billion to buy the micro-blogging platform.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced an all-hands meeting to employees in an email on Monday, stating that they'd be able to submit questions in advance, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Elon Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter in April, but he has clashed with the company repeatedly since then over the number of bots, or fake accounts, that exist on the social media platform.

On May 13, Musk said he was putting the deal on hold, stating that he needed more data from the company about those bot accounts.

Also Read: Elon Musk accuses Twitter of withholding data, says may withdraw bid

It as not clear if this week's meeting means that the two sides have come closer together in resolving those issues. Shares of Twitter have been trading well below the USD 54.20 per share that Musk has offered amid on Wall Street that the deal will be consummated.

Shares of Twitter Inc. rose almost 3 per cent before the opening bell Tuesday to USD 38.02.

Multiple outlets reported last week that Twitter planned to offer Musk access to its "firehose" of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets.

(with inputs from PTI)