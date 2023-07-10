Erdogan says Turkiye could approve Sweden's NATO membership if Europeans 'open way' to Turkiye EU bid

Turkiye is a candidate to join the EU, but its membership bid has been stalled due to Ankara's democratic backsliding and disputes with EU-member Cyprus.

File Photo/AFP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country could approve Sweden's membership in NATO if European nations "open the way" to Turkiye's bid to join the European Union.

Erdogan, whose country has been holding off its final approval to Sweden's NATO membership, made the comments in Ankara on Monday before departing to the alliance's summit meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Also read: NATO ramps up pressure on Turkiye to approve Sweden's membership

