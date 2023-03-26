Breaking News
Mumbai: CAG audit report indicts BMC for irregularities
Mumbai: Grant Road killer wanted to murder wife, daughter
Mumbai: City’s first salon run by transgender persons opens at Prabhadevi
Mumbai: Exam centre goof-up hurts MU students
Mumbai: Siddharth Nagar finally gets water after 10 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Eric Garcetti sworn in as US Ambassador

Eric Garcetti sworn in as US Ambassador

Updated on: 26 March,2023 08:26 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

The ceremony was attended by his close family members, including wife Amy Wakeland, father Gil Garcetti, mother Sukey Garcetti and mother-in-law Dee Wakeland.

Eric Garcetti sworn in as US Ambassador

Eric Garcetti with Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington. Pic/ANI


Eric Garcetti, President Joe Biden’s close aide, was officially sworn in as the US Ambassador to India by Vice President Kamala Harris. This ended over two years of delay to fill one of Washington’s most critical diplomatic positions. Garcetti’s daughter Maya held the Hebrew Bible during the swearing-in ceremony on Friday.


Garcetti raised his right hand while Harris performed the ceremony. The ceremony was attended by his close family members, including wife Amy Wakeland, father Gil Garcetti, mother Sukey Garcetti and mother-in-law Dee Wakeland. “It feels great. Can’t wait to serve,” Garcetti, 52, said when asked about his new diplomatic assignment. “I'm so honoured the vice president did this,” he further added.



Also Read: United States tells China not to overread likely Taiwan president visit


The Senate voted 52 to 42 to confirm Garcetti earlier this month after his nomination stalled amid concerns by some lawmakers that he had not adequately handled allegations of sexual assault and harassment against a former senior adviser.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news washington Joe Biden Kamala Harris united states of america

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK