Eric Garcetti sworn in as US Ambassador

The ceremony was attended by his close family members, including wife Amy Wakeland, father Gil Garcetti, mother Sukey Garcetti and mother-in-law Dee Wakeland.

Eric Garcetti with Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington. Pic/ANI

Eric Garcetti, President Joe Biden’s close aide, was officially sworn in as the US Ambassador to India by Vice President Kamala Harris. This ended over two years of delay to fill one of Washington’s most critical diplomatic positions. Garcetti’s daughter Maya held the Hebrew Bible during the swearing-in ceremony on Friday.

Garcetti raised his right hand while Harris performed the ceremony. The ceremony was attended by his close family members, including wife Amy Wakeland, father Gil Garcetti, mother Sukey Garcetti and mother-in-law Dee Wakeland. “It feels great. Can’t wait to serve,” Garcetti, 52, said when asked about his new diplomatic assignment. “I'm so honoured the vice president did this,” he further added.

Also Read: United States tells China not to overread likely Taiwan president visit

The Senate voted 52 to 42 to confirm Garcetti earlier this month after his nomination stalled amid concerns by some lawmakers that he had not adequately handled allegations of sexual assault and harassment against a former senior adviser.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever