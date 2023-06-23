EU calls for Kosovo-Serbia talks amid fears of open conflict

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that he would hold “urgent meetings” with the leaders in Brussels

US soldiers, part of the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo KFOR, guard a municipal building in the town of Leposavic. Pic/AP

The European Union on Thursday summoned the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo for emergency talks to try and end a series of violent clashes near their border that is fueling fears of a return to open conflict.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that he would hold “urgent meetings” with the leaders in Brussels. “We need immediate de-escalation and new elections in the north with participation of Kosovo Serbs. This is paramount for the region and (the) EU,” Borrell tweeted. Serbia and its former province Kosovo have been at odds for decades.

