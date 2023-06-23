Breaking News
EU calls for Kosovo Serbia talks amid fears of open conflict

EU calls for Kosovo-Serbia talks amid fears of open conflict

Updated on: 23 June,2023 08:27 AM IST  |  Brussels
Agencies |

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that he would hold “urgent meetings” with the leaders in Brussels

US soldiers, part of the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo KFOR, guard a municipal building in the town of Leposavic. Pic/AP

The European Union on Thursday summoned the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo for emergency talks to try and end a series of violent clashes near their border that is fueling fears of a return to open conflict.


EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that he would hold “urgent meetings” with the leaders in Brussels. “We need immediate de-escalation and new elections in the north with participation of Kosovo Serbs. This is paramount for the region and (the) EU,” Borrell tweeted. Serbia and its former province Kosovo have been at odds for decades.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


world news serbia european union brussels news

