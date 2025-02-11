Breaking News
US tariffs will not go unanswered vows EU chief

'US tariffs will not go unanswered', vows EU chief

12 February,2025
“The EU will act to safeguard its economic interests,” von der Leyen said reacting to US President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum the previous day.

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen vowed on Tuesday that US tariffs on steel and aluminum “will not go unanswered”, adding that they will trigger tough countermeasures from the 27-nation bloc. 


“The EU will act to safeguard its economic interests,” von der Leyen said reacting to US President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum the previous day.


EU Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said, “We will protect our workers, businesses and consumers. It is not our preferred scenario. We remain committed to constructive dialogue.”


