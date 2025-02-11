“The EU will act to safeguard its economic interests,” von der Leyen said reacting to US President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum the previous day.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen

Listen to this article 'US tariffs will not go unanswered', vows EU chief x 00:00

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen vowed on Tuesday that US tariffs on steel and aluminum “will not go unanswered”, adding that they will trigger tough countermeasures from the 27-nation bloc.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The EU will act to safeguard its economic interests,” von der Leyen said reacting to US President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum the previous day.

EU Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said, “We will protect our workers, businesses and consumers. It is not our preferred scenario. We remain committed to constructive dialogue.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever