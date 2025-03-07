EU leaders kick-off emergency summit to ramp up defences

Meeting, however, unlikely to see decision on Ukraine aid

Demonstrators wave a giant banner in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in Brussels, on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Facing the prospect that the US might cut them adrift under President Donald Trump, European Union leaders launched a day of emergency talks on Thursday in a bid to beef up their own security and ensure that Ukraine will still be properly protected. Friedrich Merz, the likely next chancellor of Germany, and summit chairman Antonio Costa discussed over breakfast in Brussels ways to fortify Europe’s defences on a short deadline. Meanwhile, the 27-nation bloc was waking up to news that French President Emmanuel Macron would confer with EU leaders about the possibility of using France’s nuclear deterrent to protect the continent from Russian threats.

“Given the profound shifts in US policy, and the existential threat of another war on the continent, Europe must manage its essential defence tasks,” the European Policy Center think tank said in a commentary. Part of any security plan is also to protect the increasingly beleaguered position of Ukraine. However, Thursday’s meeting is unlikely to address Ukraine’s most pressing needs. It is not aimed at urgently drumming up more arms and ammunition to fill any supply vacuum created by the US freeze. Nor will all nations agree to unblock the estimated $196 billion in frozen Russian assets held in a Belgian clearing house, that could be seized for use.

Thursday’s summit is unlikely to produce immediate decisions on spending for Ukraine. Another EU summit where the real contours of decisions would be much clearer is set for March 20-21.Agencies

France steps in to provide military intel

France is providing military intelligence to Ukraine after Washington announced it was freezing the sharing of information with Kyiv. French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said, “We have intelligence that we will allow Ukraine to benefit from.” Lecornu is “accelerating French aid packages” to make up for the lack US assistance.

Russian ballistic missile kills four

A Russian ballistic missile killed four people staying at a hotel in President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown Kryvyi Rih, central Ukraine, at night. A humanitarian organisation’s volunteers, including Ukrainian, US and British nationals had checked in just before the strike, Zelensky said.

