Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Main accused claims arrest is illegal, cites weather data
Mumbai Metro 3 “opens on July 24”, and cancelled soon
Mumbai: Dadar East monorail station renamed Vitthal Mandir
Mumbai rains: Catchment areas see little rainfall in past 2 days, water stock at 37 per cent
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Ex minister Priti Patel may contest to be UK Opposition Leader

Ex-minister Priti Patel may contest to be UK Opposition Leader

Updated on: 18 July,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

“Priti has kept a low profile and done her best to support others, she feels colleagues also need time to digest the general election result and don't want posturing in the media from prospective candidates,” a senior Tory MP said

Ex-minister Priti Patel may contest to be UK Opposition Leader

Priti Patel

Listen to this article
Ex-minister Priti Patel may contest to be UK Opposition Leader
x
00:00

Britain's former home secretary, Priti Patel, is expected to contest the Conservative Party leadership race to replace Rishi Sunak as Opposition Leader in the House of Commons.


According to UK media reports, the 52-year-old British Indian member of Parliament is considering throwing her hat in the ring after she won her Witham, Essex, seat with a comfortable margin even as her party suffered its worst defeat in the general election earlier this month. 


“Priti has kept a low profile and done her best to support others, she feels colleagues also need time to digest the general election result and don't want posturing in the media from prospective candidates,” a senior Tory MP said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

london news world news united kingdom International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK