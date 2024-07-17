Ex-minister Priti Patel may contest to be UK Opposition Leader

“Priti has kept a low profile and done her best to support others, she feels colleagues also need time to digest the general election result and don't want posturing in the media from prospective candidates,” a senior Tory MP said

Britain's former home secretary, Priti Patel, is expected to contest the Conservative Party leadership race to replace Rishi Sunak as Opposition Leader in the House of Commons.

According to UK media reports, the 52-year-old British Indian member of Parliament is considering throwing her hat in the ring after she won her Witham, Essex, seat with a comfortable margin even as her party suffered its worst defeat in the general election earlier this month.

“Priti has kept a low profile and done her best to support others, she feels colleagues also need time to digest the general election result and don't want posturing in the media from prospective candidates,” a senior Tory MP said.

