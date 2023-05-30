Breaking News
Railway police rescue 4-yr-old kidnapped from Vasai within 8 hours
Murder case to be registered against 6 trustees of charitable trust
Mumbai Crime: Two held for duping sports gear firm owner of Rs 2.45cr
Maharashtra’s most-delayed rail project ready, but awaits ribbon-cutting
Mumbai: Private agencies to monitor roads for hazards this monsoon
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Exchanging Rs 2000 notes a struggle for Indians in the Gulf

Exchanging Rs 2,000 notes a struggle for Indians in the Gulf

Updated on: 30 May,2023 08:07 AM IST  |  Dubai
Agencies |

Top

Several netizens have also shared reports of the Rs 2,000 notes being refused by exchange centres across the Gulf region. NRI businessman Chandrashekhar Bhatia of the Global Federation said many people he knows are stuck with Rs 2,000 notes

Exchanging Rs 2,000 notes a struggle for Indians in the Gulf

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Exchanging Rs 2,000 notes a struggle for Indians in the Gulf
x
00:00

Several Indians in the Gulf nations are having a harrowing time ever since the Centre withdrew the Rs 2,000 notes, with a lot of them saying that the banking institutions in the region are claiming they aren’t aware of the policy change. The RBI made the announcement on May 19, but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit the notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.


Firoza Sheikh (name changed), who landed in Dubai last week, went to an exchange centre with eight notes, but she was told, “We have instructions from the management not to exchange Rs 2,000 notes.”  Several netizens have also shared reports of the Rs 2,000 notes being refused by exchange centres across the Gulf region. NRI businessman Chandrashekhar Bhatia of the Global Federation said many people he knows are stuck with Rs 2,000 notes.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


dubai india world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK