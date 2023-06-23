Ukrainian authorities have said that for the country’s nearly 16-month war to end, Moscow must withdraw its forces from Crimea as well as from areas they seized during last year’s full-scale invasion

A worker stands on the destroyed bridge next to the Svyatogirsk Orthodox Christian Monastery in the town of Svyatogirsk, Donetsk region on June 22, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo/AFP

Listen to this article Explosion damages bridge linking Crimea to Ukraine x 00:00

An explosion damaged a bridge that is one of the few links between Crimea and Ukraine’s mainland, Russia-backed officials said on Thursday, as the early stages of a Ukrainian counteroffensive unfold.

Russian forces in Crimea—which Russia annexed in 2014—use the Chongar bridge to reach southern Ukraine’s Kherson province. Russia and Ukraine control different sides of the province, which is a focus of fighting and attacks as Ukrainian troops try to reclaim Russian-occupied territory. Ukrainian authorities have said that for the country’s nearly 16-month war to end, Moscow must withdraw its forces from Crimea as well as from areas they seized during last year’s full-scale invasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Damage to the bridge was not severe and likely will be repaired within several days, Vladimir Konstantinov, chairman of the parliament of Crimea, said. Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-appointed head of the occupied parts of Kherson province, said the explosion appeared to have been caused by a long-range cruise missile that France and the UK have given to Ukraine’s military.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever