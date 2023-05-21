Expressing his satisfaction with the visit, Ben-Gvir stated, "I am happy to come up to the Temple Mount, the most important place for the Israeli people"

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/istock

Listen to this article Extremist Israel Cabinet minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits sensitive Jerusalem holy site x 00:00

In a move likely to escalate tensions with the Palestinians, an extremist Israeli Cabinet minister made a visit to a sensitive holy site in Jerusalem on Sunday. Itamar Ben-Gvir, the National Security Minister, visited the site, known as the Temple Mount to Jews and Al-Aqsa Mosque to Muslims, marking his second known visit since joining Israel's right-leaning government.

Expressing his satisfaction with the visit, Ben-Gvir stated, "I am happy to come up to the Temple Mount, the most important place for the Israeli people." He further praised the police presence at the site, emphasizing that it demonstrated who holds authority in Jerusalem.

This visit comes shortly after the observance of Jerusalem Day, which commemorates Israel's capture of East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East war. During the celebration, nationalist demonstrators carrying flags marched through Jerusalem's Old City, including the main Palestinian area, with some chanting racist anti-Arab slogans. Additionally, hundreds of Jewish individuals visited the contentious hilltop shrine.

The hilltop compound holds great significance for multiple religious groups. It is revered as the holiest site in Judaism, where the ancient biblical Temples once stood, while also housing the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam. Jews have been permitted to visit the site since Israel gained control in 1967, but praying is strictly prohibited.

Also read: Heavy police presence before contentious Jerusalem march

Ben-Gvir, alongside a growing number of activists, has long advocated for increased Jewish access to the holy site. However, Palestinians view these visits as provocative and potentially signaling Israel's intention to seize control of the compound. Although most rabbis discourage Jewish prayer at the site, there has been a rise in a Jewish movement supporting worship there.

Past confrontations at the disputed compound have contributed to outbreaks of violence. Notably, a visit to the site by then-opposition leader Ariel Sharon in September 2000 triggered clashes that led to the second Palestinian uprising. Furthermore, clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian demonstrators at and near the site played a role in the 11-day conflict with Hamas in 2021.

Israel gained control of the Old City of Jerusalem, including its religiously significant sites for Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, along with the rest of East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip during the 1967 Middle East war. The Palestinians aspire to establish an independent state in these territories, designating East Jerusalem as its capital. However, Israel regards the entire city as its undivided and eternal capital, despite international non-recognition of its annexation of East Jerusalem.

(With inputs from AP)