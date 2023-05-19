Breaking News
Heavy police presence before contentious Jerusalem march

Updated on: 19 May,2023 08:26 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
Agencies |

Authorities say the beefed up security is a determined effort to ensure the march passes without violence.

An Israeli police officer stands guard as Israelis wave national flags ahead of a march marking Jerusalem Day. Pic/AP

Israel deployed over 2,000 police on Thursday for a march by flag-waving Jewish nationalists through the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City, a contentious event that comes as tensions are already running high. Authorities say the beefed up security is a determined effort to ensure the march passes without violence.


Police have decided to allow the thousands of marchers to take the traditional route through the Old City’s Damascus Gate, despite an uptick in Israeli-Palestinian violence over the past year and heavy fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza last week. Early on Thursday, hundreds of Jews were ascending to a sensitive Jerusalem site holy to both Jews and Muslims as part of the day’s activities, visits the Palestinians view as provocative.



Also Read: In Photos: Israelis protest against controversial judicial reform bill


Hamas calls for confrontation

The ruling Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday called on Palestinians to confront a flag-waving parade planned by Jewish nationalists through the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City.

world news israel jerusalem

