Eye drops may slow nearsightedness in kids

Nearsightedness, or myopia increases the risk of various eye conditions

A groundbreaking clinical trial, known as CHAMP (Childhood Atropine for Myopia Progression), has demonstrated the potential of a drug therapy to slow the progression of nearsightedness in children. The three-year study found that a low-dose atropine eye drop, compared to a placebo, effectively limited changes in eyeglass prescriptions and inhibited elongation of the eye in nearsighted children aged six to 10. Nearsightedness, or myopia increases the risk of various eye conditions. The results are a significant breakthrough for the myopia research community.

Researchers Develop Smart Sensing Ring for healthcare

Researchers at Penn State University have created a smart sensing ring called OmniRing that aims to enhance healthcare and extended reality experiences. The ring incorporates both inertial measurement unit sensors and photoplethysmography sensors to capture finger motion and health metrics such as heart rate and oxygen saturation. The absence of a display in the ring enables continuous wear, even during sleep and swimming. It holds promise in effortless interaction with connected devices through hand motions.

Used Disposable Diapers Could Replace Sand Construction

A recent study published in Scientific Reports suggests that shredded used disposable diapers can replace up to 8 percent of the sand in concrete and mortar used for constructing low-cost housing. Researchers experimented with combining washed, dried, and shredded diaper waste with cement, sand, gravel, and water. This innovative approach could offer an environmentally friendly solution.

