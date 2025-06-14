In a lavish ceremony on Thursday, Kim boarded the warship and told troops that nothing can block his country’s push to bolster its naval combat power in the face of US-led hostilities.

The launch ceremony for the ‘Kang Kon’ on Thursday. Pic/AFP

North Korea said it has repaired its damaged second naval destroyer, the ‘Kang Kon’, and launched it into the water in the presence of leader Kim Jong Un, about three weeks after it capsized during a botched launch ceremony.

