Home > News > World News > Article > Failed N Korean destroyer fixed and launched

Failed N Korean destroyer fixed and launched

Updated on: 14 June,2025 10:03 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |



The launch ceremony for the ‘Kang Kon’ on Thursday. Pic/AFP

North Korea said it has repaired its damaged second naval destroyer, the ‘Kang Kon’, and launched it into the water in the presence of leader Kim Jong Un, about three weeks after it capsized during a botched launch ceremony.

In a lavish ceremony on Thursday, Kim boarded the warship and told troops that nothing can block his country’s push to bolster its naval combat power in the face of US-led hostilities.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


north korea kim jong-un world news International news Seoul

