Fans celebrate Taiwan’s historic baseball win

Updated on: 27 November,2024 08:11 AM IST  |  Taipei City
Baseball is wildly popular in Taiwan. The street parade saw thousands of adoring fans waving Taiwanese flags and ‘Team Taiwan’ signs

Fans celebrate Taiwan’s historic baseball win

The players rode in the back of army trucks at the parade. Pic/AFP

Taiwan’s baseball team rode in military vehicles through the capital Taipei on Tuesday following their historic victory in an international tournament. F-16 fighter jets firing flares escorted the men’s team back to Taiwan on Monday, a day after they beat Japan 4-0 in the final of the WBSC Premier12 in Tokyo.


Baseball is wildly popular in Taiwan. The street parade saw thousands of adoring fans waving Taiwanese flags and ‘Team Taiwan’ signs. After playing under the name Chinese Taipei, the team wore black hooded sweaters emblazoned with Taiwan as they stood in the back of military jeeps and trucks. The parade ended at the Presidential Office Building.


taiwan International news world news news

