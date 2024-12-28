Young women in China are faking pregnancies to take pictures of themselves with child while they are still in their “prime”

Women are making productions out of the fake pregnancy shoots

Listen to this article Faux bun in the oven x 00:00

Forget stretch marks and swollen feet—young women in China are faking pregnancies for the perfect maternity photo while they’re still rocking their “pre-baby bodies.” The trend took off after Gen Z influencer Meizi Gege, in her early twenties, flaunted a fake baby bump to her 5.7 million followers on social media. She said that she wore a fake belly to take maternity photos while she is still slim, and even involved her best friend for the fun.

ADVERTISEMENT



Women are sharing these images all over social media

And she’s not alone. A growing number of women are hopping on the faux-bump bandwagon, fearing they’ll lose their “prime” looks by the time they actually have kids. With China’s birth rates declining and the average age of first-time mothers creeping into the 30s, young women are racing to photo studios, strapping on silicone bellies, and posing like they’re glowing with maternal bliss.



Some are opting to use fake bumps of different sizes to get pictures of all the stages of pregnancy. Pics/MORNING STAR

Fake bellies are easily available online, and some women are even going the extra mile, pretending to be in different trimesters with interchangeable bumps. Critics, however, are calling out the trend for reinforcing unrealistic beauty standards and mocking the idea of “pre-made lives.” Not everyone is sold. One commenter joked, “Maybe I’ll shoot my 70th birthday photos now so I can look young later!” Another quipped about snapping funeral pictures ahead of time.

Ghost of the past



Mr A is currently undergoing tattoo removal. PICS/ODDITY CENTRAL

A 24-year-old Chinese man, identifying as Mr A, has been struggling for six years after getting a skull tattoo on his face at 18. Once a rebellious decision, the tattoo—complete with teeth, brain patterns, and hollow eyes—has made finding a job impossible and even disrupted simple tasks like using Face ID.

Now undergoing excruciating laser removal, Mr A aims to erase his past. He admits that the pain is intense, with sessions around sensitive areas posing high risks. Despite the ordeal, he hopes to rebuild his life.

“We listen and we don’t judge?!”

The latest Reels trend, “We Listen and We Don’t Judge,” sees couples revealing their quirkiest secrets under the guise of judgement-free confessions. From hiding in the bathroom to avoid family chaos to secretly slipping laxatives into coffee, the revelations are juicy. While some find these confessions “relatable,” others are left questioning the relationship dynamics.

Pocket sized wheels



Mini G-Wagon for teens goes on sale in Russia. PIC/ODDITY CENTRAL

Move over toy cars, there’s a new luxury ride in town! A mini Mercedes G-Class is causing a stir in Russia, priced at a jaw-dropping R94 lakhs. This pint-sized electric SUV may not be street legal and limited to a speed of 60km/hr, but it comes with all the perks of the full-sized G-Wagon—leather seats, parking sensors, and even a carbon fibre hood. Perfect for kids, if your budget allows it.

Cat-titude sparks court drama

A Karnataka woman accused her husband of cruelty, claiming he loved their pet cat more than her. The Bengaluru High Court judges were not purring with sympathy and dismissed the case, calling it frivolous, as the complaint focused more on cat scratches than dowry harassment.

Homework>heart

A Chinese dad’s dedication to his son’s studies nearly cost him his life. While helping his teenage son cram for exams, Zhang became so stressed and frustrated that he suffered a heart attack. The 40-something dad was rushed to the hospital and saved after emergency surgery.

An unexpected turn

Spanish police had an unlikely ally in solving a murder case—Google Maps. An update to the service helped uncover a key piece of evidence after the remains of a Cuban man were found. A Google Maps car captured a suspect loading a mysterious package into a red Rover, and was later seen pushing it in a wheelbarrow.