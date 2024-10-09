FBI arrests Afghan man who officials say planned Election Day attack in US

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 October,2024 11:26 AM IST  |  Washington
The FBI has arrested an Afghan man who officials say was inspired by the Islamic State militant organisation and was plotting an Election Day attack targeting large crowds in the US, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.


Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, told investigators after his arrest Monday that he had planned his attack to coincide with Election Day next month and that he and a juvenile co-conspirator expected to die as martyrs, according to charging documents.


Tawhedi, who entered the US in 2021 on a special immigrant visa, had taken steps in recent weeks to advance his attack plans, including by ordering AK-47 rifles, liquidating his family's assets and buying one-way tickets for his wife and child to travel home to Afghanistan.


'Terrorism is still the FBI's number one priority, and we will use every resource to protect the American people,' FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.

After he was arrested, the Justice Department said, Tawhedi told investigators he had planned an attack for Election Day that would target large gatherings of people.

Tawhedi was charged with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group, which is designated by the US as a foreign terrorist organisation.

It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

