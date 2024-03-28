Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Afghanistan

Updated on: 28 March,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  Kabul (Afghanistan)
ANI |

The epicentre of the quake was found to be at latitude 36.36 and longitude 71.18 at a depth of 124 km, as per the NCS data

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Afghanistan on Thursday, as per National Centre for Seismology data.


According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at around 5:44 am on Thursday.


The epicentre of the quake was found to be at latitude 36.36 and longitude 71.18 at a depth of 124 km, as per the NCS data.


"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 28-03-2024, 05:44:02 IST, Lat: 36.36 & Long: 71.18, Depth: 124 Km ,Location: Afghanistan," the NCS posted on social media X.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The earthquake took place at 19:59:23 IST at a depth of 169 km.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

