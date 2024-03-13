Breaking News
Earthquake of magnitude 42 hits Andaman sea
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Andaman sea

Updated on: 13 March,2024 08:59 AM IST  |  Port Blair
ANI |

According to NCS, the tremors were felt at around 11.32 pm on Tuesday

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted the Andaman Islands on Tuesday night, as per National Center for Seismology data.


According to NCS, the tremors were felt at around 11.32 pm on Tuesday.


The epicentre of the quake was found to be at latitude 10.06 and longitude 95.00 at a depth of 67 km, as per the NCS data


"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 12-03-2024, 23:32:00 IST, Lat: 10.06 & Long: 95.00, Depth: 67 Km, Location: Andaman, Sea India," a post on the official handle of NCS on X stated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

