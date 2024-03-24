6.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Papua New Guinea

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited

An earthquake of 6.9 magnitude struck a remote part of northern Papua New Guinea in early hours of Sunday (local time), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 35 km and the epicentre was 32 km east-north-east of the small settlement of Ambunti.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.9 - 32 km ENE of Ambunti, Papua New Guinea https://t.co/1NgVdDwCIy — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) March 23, 2024

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits on top of the seismic "Ring of Fire" -- an arc of intense tectonic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. A strong earthquake of 7.0 magnitude killed at least seven people in April last year.

