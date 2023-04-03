Finns vote in tight election

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 April,2023 08:36 AM IST  |  Helsinki
Agencies

Top

Marin remains popular at home but her party’s views on the Finnish economy, which emerged as the main campaign theme, were being challenged by two main opponents: the centre-right National Coalition Party led by Petteri Orpo and the right-wing populist The Finns party, which is led by Riikka Purra

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaks in her hometown Tampere Saturday. Pic/AP


Polling stations opened on Sunday in Finland, where three parties were expected to be in a tight race as Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Social Democrats fight to secure a second term running the government.


Over 2,400 candidates from 22 parties were vying for the 200 seats in the Nordic country’s parliament, the Eduskunta. Marin, who at age 37 is one of Europe’s youngest leaders, has received praise for her Cabinet’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and for her prominent role, along with President Sauli Niinistö, in advocating for Finland’s successful application to join NATO. Her vocal support of Ukraine in the last year has increased her international visibility. “Of course we hope that the Social Democrats will win this election ... It’s so important because we want to stay an open society. We also want to work together internationally. We want to build a better green sustainable future where people have the same opportunities in life,” Marin told the Associated Press while campaigning Saturday in central Helsinki.



Marin remains popular at home but her party’s views on the Finnish economy, which emerged as the main campaign theme, were being challenged by two main opponents: the centre-right National Coalition Party led by Petteri Orpo and the right-wing populist The Finns party, which is led by Riikka Purra.

