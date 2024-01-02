Fire at a bar in Austria kills one, severely injures 21

Austrian police said that the fire broke out around 4 a.m. at a bar in the city center where people were attending a New Year’s party

The gutted bar in Graz. Pic/AP

One person died and 21 people were severely injured when fire broke out at a bar in the southeastern Austrian city of Graz in the early hours of the New Year.

Austrian police said that the fire broke out around 4 a.m. at a bar in the city center where people were attending a New Year’s party. One person, who has not yet been identified, suffered fatal injuries, Styrian state police said in a statement. At least a further three people are still in critical condition at a hospital’s intensive care unit. The cause of the fire, which broke out at the entrance of the bar, was not immediately known but investigators were looking into a technical defect.

