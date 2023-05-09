Breaking News
Five armed robbers hold Delhi bizman's family hostage, decamp with Rs 1.3 crore, 2 kg gold

Updated on: 09 May,2023 08:58 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Footage from CCTV cameras installed on the premises showed the suspects leaving the house around 2.45 am, the police said, adding that the robbers had performed recces of the area days before the incident

Five armed robbers hold Delhi bizman's family hostage, decamp with Rs 1.3 crore, 2 kg gold

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Five armed robbers broke into a businessman's house in northwest Delhi and allegedly decamped with Rs 1.3 crore and over two kilogrammes of gold, police said on Monday. The victim, who lives in Ashok Vihar, has a paper trading business and his father was a contractor, they said. The masked robbers broke into the house early on Saturday after cutting window grilles, the police said.


They woke up family members, including children, and held them hostage in a room at gunpoint, a senior police officer said. Armed with guns and knives, the robbers forced some of them to show where the gold and the cash were kept in the house, he said While two-three accused guarded the hostages, the others robbed the house, the officer said. Before the robbers left, they threatened family members with dire consequences if they reported the matter to the police, he said. The family members managed to free themselves and lodged a complaint, the officer said.




Footage from CCTV cameras installed on the premises showed the suspects leaving the house around 2.45 am, the police said, adding that the robbers had performed recces of the area days before the incident. The robbers also tampered with the CCTV cameras in and around the house, leading the police to suspect the involvement of an insider, the officer added.

new delhi crime branch Crime News national news

