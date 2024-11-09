Five hospitalised, 62 detained after attacks on Israeli football fans

Israel to send planes to fly fans back home

Maccabi supporters wave yellow flags next to Israeli flags during the UEFA Europa League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Johan-Cruijff stadium, in Amsterdam. Pic/AFP

Amsterdam police said Friday that five people were hospitalised and 62 arrested after authorities said antisemitic rioters attacked Israeli supporters following a football match. The police said in a post on X that they have started a major investigation into multiple violent incidents. The post did not provide further details about those injured or detained in Thursday night’s violence.

Earlier, a statement issued by the Dutch capital’s municipality, police and prosecution office said that the night following the Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv “was very turbulent with several incidents of violence aimed at Maccabi supporters”.

The violence was condemned by the leaders of both the Netherlands and Israel as antisemitic. Israel announced it was sending planes to the Dutch capital to fly fans home. It was not immediately clear when and where violence erupted after the match.

Authorities said extra police would patrol the city in coming days and security will be beefed up at Jewish institutions in the city that has a large Jewish community and was home to Jewish World War II diarist Anne Frank and her family as they hid from Nazi occupiers.

