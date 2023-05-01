Breaking News
‘Gold medallist, daring cop, but this is how we take her home’
Thane: Cloud over 30 Nirmal Lifestyle housing projects
Mumbai: Restoration work is actually killing Mithi, alleges MNS
Mumbai: Aarey forest choking under 1,000 truckloads of debris, says environmentalist
Mumbai: Commuters struggle as train longer than platform
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Five people killed in blast at chemical plant in China

Five people killed in blast at chemical plant in China

Updated on: 01 May,2023 07:39 PM IST  |  Beijing
PTI |

Top

The blast occurred at a hydrogen peroxide production area of Luxi Chemical Group in Liaocheng City

Five people killed in blast at chemical plant in China

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Five people killed in blast at chemical plant in China
x
00:00

At least five people were killed on Monday in an explosion at a chemical factory in eastern China's Shandong province, according to the official media.


The blast occurred at a hydrogen peroxide production area of Luxi Chemical Group in Liaocheng City, state-run China Daily reported.



While one person was injured in the explosion, another remains missing, it said.


The fire was extinguished by Monday afternoon while the rescue operation remains underway.

The injured person is being treated at a local hospital, and an investigation into the blast's cause is ongoing, the report said.

Also read: Mumbai: Fire breaks out at shop in Mohammed Ali Road, operations underway

Last month, at least 32 people were killed in two separate fire incidents involving a hospital and a factory in China. A hospital's admissions building in Beijing's Fengtai district caught fire on April 18, leaving 21 dead.

In a separate incident, 11 people died in a factory fire in Wuyi County, Jinhua city in eastern Zhejiang province on April 17.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you participate in rescuing animals in Mumbai?
china beijing news world news PTI

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK