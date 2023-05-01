The blast occurred at a hydrogen peroxide production area of Luxi Chemical Group in Liaocheng City

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Five people killed in blast at chemical plant in China x 00:00

At least five people were killed on Monday in an explosion at a chemical factory in eastern China's Shandong province, according to the official media.

The blast occurred at a hydrogen peroxide production area of Luxi Chemical Group in Liaocheng City, state-run China Daily reported.

While one person was injured in the explosion, another remains missing, it said.

The fire was extinguished by Monday afternoon while the rescue operation remains underway.

The injured person is being treated at a local hospital, and an investigation into the blast's cause is ongoing, the report said.

Also read: Mumbai: Fire breaks out at shop in Mohammed Ali Road, operations underway

Last month, at least 32 people were killed in two separate fire incidents involving a hospital and a factory in China. A hospital's admissions building in Beijing's Fengtai district caught fire on April 18, leaving 21 dead.

In a separate incident, 11 people died in a factory fire in Wuyi County, Jinhua city in eastern Zhejiang province on April 17.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.