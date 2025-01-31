Five skiers killed due to French Alps avalanches

The group of seven skiers was on an off-piste tour when a massive avalanche struck, sweeping away four of them

The Val-Cenis area where an avalanche killed four. PIC/AFP

Five skiers died in two separate avalanches in the French Alps, local media reported on Wednesday. In the Savoie region of the French Alps, four Norwegian skiers lost their lives in the Val-Cenis area.

The group of seven skiers was on an off-piste tour when a massive avalanche struck, sweeping away four of them. Three bodies were recovered at the scene, while a woman, who had been airlifted to a hospital in Grenoble, was later pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, a Swiss skier died in an avalanche near Vallorcine, north of the Mont Blanc massif. She was reportedly travelling with her father and brother when the avalanche hit. The father of the 30-year-old was unharmed, her brother was taken to hospital for examination. A warning about the heightened risk of avalanches has been issued.

