Thousands of families have waited for days inside buses or sought temporary shelter in border city of Wadi Halfa

Evacuees and military personnel board an RAF aircraft bound for Cyprus from Wadi Seidna Air Base in Sudan on April 29. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Fleeing Sudanese flood port city, borders with Egypt x 00:00

Sudanese fleeing the fighting between rival generals in their capital flooded an already overwhelmed city on the Red Sea and Sudan’s northern borders with Egypt, as explosions and gunfire echoed Tuesday in Khartoum.

Many exhausted Sudanese and foreigners arrived in Port Sudan, the country’s main seaport, joining thousands who have waited for days to be evacuated out of the chaos-stricken nation. Others have been driven in packed buses and trucks, seeking shelter in Egypt, Sudan’s northern neighbor.

“Much of the capital has become empty,” said Abdalla al-Fatih, a Khartoum resident. “All ON our street fled the war.” Port Sudan has become a hub for foreign governments to evacuate their citizens by air and sea. Most people have favored staying at an open area at the port, while others camped in mosques or rented hostels in the city. Thousands of families have waited for days inside buses or sought temporary shelter in the border city of Wadi Halfa to finalise their paperwork to be allowed into Egypt.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever