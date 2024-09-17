Breaking News
Could this train solve Mumbai’s AC local trains woes?
Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Creative solution mandals are adopting to bypass DJ ban in Mumbai
Mumbai: Goregaon bizwoman loses Rs 33 lakh to finfluencer clone
Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Plan your day wisely today, police to Mumbaikars
Ganesh Visarjan 2024: ‘PoP idols are still being immersed in water bodies’
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > Floods force more evacuations in Europe

Floods force more evacuations in Europe

Updated on: 17 September,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Prague
Agencies |

Top

The floods have claimed six lives in Romania and one each in Austria and Poland

Floods force more evacuations in Europe

The flooded village of Rudawa, southern Poland. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Floods force more evacuations in Europe
x
00:00

The death toll was rising in Central European countries on Sunday after days of heavy rains caused widespread flooding and forced evacuations. Several Central European nations have already been hit by severe flooding, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania. Slovakia and Hungary might come next as a result of a low pressure system from northern Italy dumping record rainfall in the region since Thursday.


The floods have claimed six lives in Romania and one each in Austria and Poland. In the Czech Republic, four people who were swept away by waters were missing, police said. Most parts of the Czech Republic have been affected as authorities declared the highest flood warnings at around 100 places across the country. But the situation was worst in two northeastern regions that recorded the biggest rainfall in recent days, including the Jeseniky mountains near the Polish border.



Typhoon Bebinca makes landfall in Shanghai


The strongest typhoon to hit Shanghai since at least 1949 flooded roads with water and broken tree branches, knocked out power and injured at least one person as it swept over the financial hub Monday. More than 414,000 people had been evacuated ahead of the powerful winds and torrential rain. Schools were closed and people were advised to stay indoors.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news poland romania hungary International news czech republic

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK