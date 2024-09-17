The floods have claimed six lives in Romania and one each in Austria and Poland

The flooded village of Rudawa, southern Poland. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Floods force more evacuations in Europe x 00:00

The death toll was rising in Central European countries on Sunday after days of heavy rains caused widespread flooding and forced evacuations. Several Central European nations have already been hit by severe flooding, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania. Slovakia and Hungary might come next as a result of a low pressure system from northern Italy dumping record rainfall in the region since Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The floods have claimed six lives in Romania and one each in Austria and Poland. In the Czech Republic, four people who were swept away by waters were missing, police said. Most parts of the Czech Republic have been affected as authorities declared the highest flood warnings at around 100 places across the country. But the situation was worst in two northeastern regions that recorded the biggest rainfall in recent days, including the Jeseniky mountains near the Polish border.

Typhoon Bebinca makes landfall in Shanghai

The strongest typhoon to hit Shanghai since at least 1949 flooded roads with water and broken tree branches, knocked out power and injured at least one person as it swept over the financial hub Monday. More than 414,000 people had been evacuated ahead of the powerful winds and torrential rain. Schools were closed and people were advised to stay indoors.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever