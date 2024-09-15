Breaking News
Mob beats up biker after he attacks woman with helmet in road rage
Ganesh Visarjan: BMC sets up control rooms, issues advisory for devotees
Mumbai Police issues advisory against fake 'arrest notice'
New road near Atal Setu will bring down Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic to 50 pc: Gadkari
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Anant Chaturdashi, check restrictions
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > Shanghai cancels hundreds of flights as Typhoon Bebinca draws near

Shanghai cancels hundreds of flights as Typhoon Bebinca draws near

Updated on: 15 September,2024 09:48 PM IST  |  Bangkok
AP |

Top

Flights past 8 pm local time will be cancelled at Hongqiao and Pudong airports in the city, airport officials said in a statement, affecting more than 600 flights

Shanghai cancels hundreds of flights as Typhoon Bebinca draws near

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Shanghai cancels hundreds of flights as Typhoon Bebinca draws near
x
00:00

Shanghai's airports were cancelling hundreds of flights Sunday as they brace for impact from Typhoon Bebinca, which is due to make landfall in the early hours of Monday morning, the authorities said.


Flights past 8 pm local time will be cancelled at Hongqiao and Pudong airports in the city, airport officials said in a statement, affecting more than 600 flights. The city also announced that it was suspending travel on some bridges while restricting movement on other highways.



Typhoon Bebinca is a few hundred kilometres away from the coast.


The typhoon's winds are expected to reach 151 kph (nearly 94 mph) by Sunday night, according to the China Meteorological Administration, which has categorised it as a strong typhoon.

State media reported that 377,000 people had been evacuated from across Shanghai. Meanwhile, in the nearby city of Zhoushan, restaurants, supermarkets and shops shut down early for the day, and public transportation services were halted.

The storm is expected to bring up to 10 inches (25.4 centimetres) of rain to parts of the eastern coast that will be hardest hit, according to state media.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shanghai floods world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK