The floods, which have killed more than 1,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands, have worsened existing humanitarian crises in the countries which have been impacted the most: Chad, Nigeria, Mali and Niger

People walk through a flooded area in Nigeria. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Floodwaters swamp West and Central Africa regions x 00:00

Houses swept away to the very last brick. Inmates frantically fleeing the city’s main prison as its walls got washed away by water rising from an overflowing dam. Corpses of crocodiles and snakes floating among human bodies on main streets.

ADVERTISEMENT

As torrential rains across Central and West Africa have unleashed the most catastrophic floods in decades, residents of Maiduguri, the capital of the fragile Nigerian state of Borno—which has been at the center of an Islamic extremists’ insurgency—said they have seen it all.

The floods, which have killed more than 1,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands, have worsened existing humanitarian crises in the countries which have been impacted the most: Chad, Nigeria, Mali and Niger. Over 4 million people have been affected by flooding so far this year in West Africa, a threefold increase from last year, according to the UN. With rescue operations still underway, it is impossible to give an accurate count of lives lost in the water. So far, at least 230 were reported dead in Nigeria, 265 in Niger, 487 in Chad and 55 in Mali.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever