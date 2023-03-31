Breaking News
Mumbai: Gearing up in case there’s a crisis, BMC seeks state nod for reserve water stock
MahaRERA: Only 30 per cent of project constructed but funds over
Mumbai: Restaurants-on-wheels to come up at Andheri, Borivli stations
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Most cheaters from Ahmednagar, say cops
Mumbai: Himalaya FOB reopened without fanfare after 4 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Former bankers convicted over Swiss account of Putin pal

Former bankers convicted over Swiss account of Putin pal

Updated on: 31 March,2023 07:29 AM IST  |  Geneva
Agencies |

Top

It took years for prosecutors to unravel the web of money and bring the case to court

Former bankers convicted over Swiss account of Putin pal

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, presents a medal to Russian cellist Sergei Roldugin, in Moscow’s Kremlin, Russia, in 2016. Pic/AP


Four former bankers with the Swiss affiliate of a key Russian bank were found guilty Thursday of failing to properly check accounts opened in the name of a Russian cellist with longtime ties to President Vladimir Putin.


The defendants were handed suspended sentences in Zurich district court that, if violated, could lead collectively to hundreds of thousands of Swiss francs in fines. The verdict follows a one-day trial on March 8 based on information about secret financial flows revealed in the Panama Papers leaks in 2016 that implicated musician and Putin’s childhood friend Sergei Roldugin. It took years for prosecutors to unravel the web of money and bring the case to court.



WSJ reporter held


Russia’s top security agency has arrested an American reporter for Wall Street Journal on espionage charges, the first time a U.S. correspondent was put behind bars on spying accusations since the Cold War. The Federal Security Service said Thursday that Evan Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg trying to obtain classified information.

Also Read: Russia to keep missile test notices under Cold War-era deal, says Russian diplomat 

EU slams prison term for Russian

Alexei Moskalyov. PIC/AP
Alexei Moskalyov.. Pic/AP

Russia’s prosecution of a single father whose daughter, 13, drew an antiwar sketch at school elicited outrage from the European Union on Wednesday, even as the man fled house arrest before the verdict was announced. Alexei Moskalyov was convicted of discrediting the Russian army and sentenced to two years in prison in his hometown of Yefremov on Tuesday. European Commission spokesman Peter Stano tweeted that Moskalyov’s sentence was “a total disgrace”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news vladimir putin russia

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK