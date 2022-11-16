Former US President Donald Trump files papers for 2024 presidential run

The announcement comes after the mid-term elections held in the US

Former United States President Donald Trump

Former United States President Donald Trump has filed papers to contest for the post of president again.

He filed his documents establishing his candidacy to run for the presidency again in 2024, CNN reported.

The announcement comes after the mid-term elections held in the US.

Democrats have been leading in 50 seats of the US Senate while Republicans continue to take lead in 49 seats, The Washington Post reported. Democrats have been leading in 207 seats while Republicans have been leading in 217 seats in the US House.

Trump in recent months has been hinting that he would run in the presidential elections.

Addressing a rally in Iowa recently, Trump had said, "I will very, very probably do it again," CBS News reported. Trump in the aftermath of the midterms admitted that his party had faced a "somewhat disappointing" outcome and has already moved on.

Former US President has set his eyes on winning a second term in Washington as he made a statement regarding two GOP governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia who could challenge his status as the party's anchor in the coming months, CNN reported.

Making a statement regarding Glenn Youngkin, Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social said, "I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him - or he couldn't have come close to winning." Notably, Donald Trump lost to US President Joe Biden in the presidential elections held in 2020. He and his supporters have not acknowledged the results and accused of voter fraud.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever