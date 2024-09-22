Multiple people on Saturday were shot on 20th Street near Magnolia Avenue in the Five Points, the Birmingham Police Department said in a social media post.

Four people were killed with more than 20 injured in a shooting in a nightlife area in Birmingham, Alabama according to police and news reports, AP reported.

Birmingham Officer Truman Fitzgerald said 21 people were wounded in the shooting that occurred shortly after 11 pm in the 2000 block of Magnolia Avenue South, AP reported.

Fitzgerald said there were "dozens of gunshot victims" and at least four had "life-threatening" injuries, AP reported.

Three people were declared dead at the site by Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, while a fourth was declared deceased at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, according to AP.

According to the police, two men and a woman were among the victims discovered dead at the scene.

Other victims were transported to hospitals in private vehicles, police told AP.

The Birmingham police did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Birmingham's Five Points South neighbourhood is home to a variety of entertainment venues, restaurants, and clubs, and it is frequently crowded on Saturday nights.

According to AP, police said there were no immediate arrests.

"We will do everything we possibly can to make sure we uncover, identify and hunt down whoever is responsible for preying on our people this morning," Fitzgerald told WBMA, AP reported.

(With inputs from AP)