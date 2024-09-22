Breaking News
Mumbai: Onion prices unlikely to fall immediately
Mumbai: Blinded by headlight, actor Pravin Dabas hits divider
Mumbai: Congress slams Varsha Gaikwad for photo with turncoat Milind Deora
Mumbai: Dharavi tense over bid to raze masjid ‘encroachment’
Mumbai: Track laying work starts on Panvel-Karjat corridor
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > 4 dead and over 20 injured in Birmingham shooting Alabama police

4 dead and over 20 injured in Birmingham shooting: Alabama police

Updated on: 22 September,2024 02:30 PM IST  |  Birmingham
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Multiple people on Saturday were shot on 20th Street near Magnolia Avenue in the Five Points, the Birmingham Police Department said in a social media post.

4 dead and over 20 injured in Birmingham shooting: Alabama police

Representational Image

Listen to this article
4 dead and over 20 injured in Birmingham shooting: Alabama police
x
00:00

Four people were killed with more than 20 injured in a shooting in a nightlife area in Birmingham, Alabama according to police and news reports, AP reported.


Multiple people on Saturday were shot on 20th Street near Magnolia Avenue in the Five Points, the Birmingham Police Department said in a social media post.



Birmingham Officer Truman Fitzgerald said 21 people were wounded in the shooting that occurred shortly after 11 pm in the 2000 block of Magnolia Avenue South, AP reported.


Fitzgerald said there were "dozens of gunshot victims" and at least four had "life-threatening" injuries, AP reported.

Three people were declared dead at the site by Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, while a fourth was declared deceased at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, according to AP.

According to the police, two men and a woman were among the victims discovered dead at the scene.

Other victims were transported to hospitals in private vehicles, police told AP.

The Birmingham police did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Birmingham's Five Points South neighbourhood is home to a variety of entertainment venues, restaurants, and clubs, and it is frequently crowded on Saturday nights.

According to AP, police said there were no immediate arrests.

"We will do everything we possibly can to make sure we uncover, identify and hunt down whoever is responsible for preying on our people this morning," Fitzgerald told WBMA, AP reported.

(With inputs from AP)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

International news USA news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK