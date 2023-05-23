Last month, a group of national federations, including those of the United States and Britain launched a new organisation -- World Boxing -- with an aim to secure the long-term future of the sport at the Olympic Games

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Four national federations suspended by IBA for joining "rogue organisation" x 00:00

International Boxing Association (IBA) has suspended the national federations of Germany, New Zealand, Sweden and the Netherlands for their "participation" in a "rogue" boxing organisation, PTI reported.

Last month, a group of national federations, including those of the United States and Britain launched a new organisation -- World Boxing -- with an aim to secure the long-term future of the sport at the Olympic Games.

The IBA, in a statement on Monday said that "the four (federations) were guilty in breaching the rules and regulations and were suspended as IBA members."

"All of them were given the right to be heard but none refused categorically their participation in the rogue governing body nor distancing themselves from the organisation," it added.

According to PTI, While World Boxing's Interim Executive Board featured representatives from Germany, Britain, The Netherlands, the Philippines, Sweden and the United States, USA Boxing was the only federation that terminated its IBA membership. The IBA, however, said the quartet could be reinstated if they show that they have no "affiliated officials participating in another international boxing federation" and provide a written statement, confirming they have "ceased participation in any other international boxing federation and commits not to participate in such federations in the future."

They also must condemn "any attempts to establish an alternative international boxing federation" on their respective websites. Furthermore, the IBA also handed out suspensions to the Czech Boxing Association, Liberia Boxing Association and the Federation of Boxing of Equatorial Guinea.

Also read: India's Sachin Siwach storms into second round at World Boxing Championships

The Czech Boxing Association was suspended following the organisation of the international tournament "Grand Prix" where it allowed non-eligible boxers from USA Boxing to participate.

On the other hand, Liberia and Equatorial Guinea were suspended for failing to provide annual reports. The athletes of the seven suspended national federations can, however, participate in IBA events if they are registered through the IBA sport department.

The future of Olympic boxing remains shrouded in uncertainty as the sport does not feature in the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028. The IBA, formerly known as AIBA, was suspended by the International Olympic Committee in 2019.

The world body was stripped of involvement in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and has lost its right to organise boxing at the Olympics for the second consecutive Games at Paris next year.

(With inputs from PTI)