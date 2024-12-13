French President Emmanuel Macron will announce his new prime minister on Friday after Michel Barnier's resignation. Barnier’s brief tenure was cut short following a no-confidence vote, leaving France in political instability.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to announce the new prime minister on Friday morning, following the resignation of Prime Minister Michel Barnier last week. According to ANI reports, the Elysee presidential palace confirmed that the statement regarding the appointment will be made public on Friday morning after Macron returned early from a trip to Poland.

Barnier resigned after only three months in office, making his tenure the shortest in modern French history. This unexpected departure came after Barnier's government was toppled by a no-confidence vote in the French parliament. On December 5, while addressing the nation from the Elysee Palace, Macron assured the French public that he would continue his five-year mandate despite the political turbulence.

In his speech, Macron emphasised the importance of ensuring the continuity of the French state and the proper functioning of its institutions, despite recent setbacks. “The mandate you democratically entrusted to me is a five-year mandate, and I will exercise it fully until its end. My responsibility is to ensure the continuity of the State, the proper functioning of our institutions, the independence of our country, and the protection of all of you,” Macron stated.

He also highlighted his commitment to leading the country through various challenges, including social unrest, the Covid-19 pandemic, the return of war in Europe, inflation, and other national trials. "I have been doing this from the beginning, by your side, through social crises, the Covid-19 epidemic, the return of war, inflation, and so many trials that we have shared," Macron added.

As per ANI reports, Macron vowed to appoint a new prime minister within days. The frontrunner for the role is believed to be François Bayrou, a centrist and close ally of Macron. However, Bayrou’s potential appointment has sparked controversy, especially among those on the left who fear his leadership would mean the continuation of Macron’s policies. Additionally, Bayrou is not well-liked by certain figures on the right, including former President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Other possible candidates for the prime ministerial role include former Socialist Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, current Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu, and former Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. The political instability in France has caused concern among the public, with polls showing that over two-thirds of the population favour a political compromise over another government overhaul.

The resignation of Barnier and the subsequent vote of no confidence have left France in a state of political flux. The 331 members of the 577-seat lower house of parliament voted to remove Barnier's centrist minority government, leading to further uncertainty in a country already grappling with a growing budget deficit. This marked the first time in over six decades that a government had been ousted through a no-confidence vote. As per ANI, the vote was triggered by opposition parties from both the far-left and far-right after Barnier used special powers to push through budget measures without parliamentary approval.

(With inputs from ANI)