French rail network partly restored after sabotage ahead of Olympics

Passengers stranded at a station in Bordeaux, on Friday. PIC/AFP FILE

French railway company SNCF said on Saturday it has made progress in partially restoring high-speed train services after acts of sabotage disrupted three major lines ahead of Friday night's Olympic Games opening ceremony on the Seine River.

SNCF (Société nationale des chemins de fer français) said its agents worked through the night in adverse weather conditions to improve the TGV traffic from the north, east and west to Paris. As of Saturday morning, normal service had resumed on the Eastern high-speed line. “On the North, Brittany and South-West high-speed lines, seven out of 10 trains on average will run with delays of one to two hours,” SNCF said.

The company added that traffic will continue to be disrupted on the North axis on Sunday, but conditions are expected to improve on the Atlantic axis for weekend returns. Customers are being contacted via text message and email to confirm the running of their trains. Despite disruptions, SNCF said all transportation for Olympic teams and accredited personnel will be maintained as planned.

