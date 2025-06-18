Breaking News
Updated on: 18 June,2025 08:00 PM IST  |  Zagreb
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Prime Minister received a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Croatia. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, signifying an important milestone in the bilateral relationship and opening new avenues for cooperation in areas of mutual interest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic upon his arrival in Zagreb. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Croatia, after participating in the G7 Summit, marking the final leg of his three-nation tour, reported the ANI.

PM Modi landed in Zagreb after concluding his visit to Canada, where he participated in the G7 Summit.


The Prime Minister received a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Croatia. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, signifying an important milestone in the bilateral relationship and opening new avenues for cooperation in areas of mutual interest.


During his visit, the PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and meet the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic.

According to ANI, the visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union.

Meanwhile, PM Modi described his visit to Canada as "productive," stating that the G7 Summit featured fruitful discussions on diverse global issues.

"Concluding a productive Canada visit. Thankful to the Canadian people and Government for hosting a successful G7 Summit, which witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. We remain committed to furthering global peace, prosperity and sustainability," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi participated in the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis and addressed a session on 'Energy Security: diversification, technology and infrastructure to ensure access and affordability in a changing world,' ANI reported.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted that energy security was among the leading challenges facing future generations. While elaborating on India's commitment to inclusive growth, he noted that availability, accessibility, affordability, and acceptability were the principles underpinning India's approach to energy security.

He further emphasised that even though India is among the fastest-growing major economies in the world, it has successfully met its Paris commitments ahead of the time. Highlighting India's commitment to a sustainable and green future, he also underscored that India has undertaken several global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuels Alliance, Mission LiFE, and One Sun-One World-One Grid, and called upon the international community to further strengthen them.

(With inputs from ANI)

