G7 urged to step up air defence for Ukraine

Updated on: 19 April,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Capri
Agencies |

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he hoped US funding for Ukraine would come soon

G7 urged to step up air defence for Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (right) meet on Capri Island. Pic/AP

The European Union’s top diplomat urged Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers on Thursday to take quick, concrete steps to provide more air defence systems to Ukraine, warning that continued delays could tilt the war in Moscow’s favor. Without more Patriot air defense missile systems to guard against incoming Russian strikes, “the electricity system of Ukraine will be destroyed.


And no country can fight without having electricity at home, in the factories, in the front line,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned on the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers meeting on the Italian resort island of Capri. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he hoped US funding for Ukraine would come soon.


