Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has rallied Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters to prepare for a critical rally on November 9, urging them to make the ultimate sacrifice in their fight against the federal government.

Gandapur announces a major PTI rally in Swabi, urging readiness for sacrifice. He dismisses rumours of deals between Imran Khan and the establishment. Gandapur expresses frustration over legal challenges faced by PTI leaders.

Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has urged supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to prepare for a critical phase in their campaign against the federal government. During an address outside Adiala Jail after visiting PTI founder Imran Khan, Gandapur declared that the moment has arrived to prepare for a "final call" to liberate themselves from the current government.



Gandapur announced a major rally planned for November 9 in Swabi, asserting that PTI members are ready to make the "ultimate sacrifice." He clarified that the previously scheduled rally on November 8 has been "adjusted in venue and date," transforming into what he referred to as a "jirga for all of Pakhtunkhwa." This event is anticipated to attract participants from all over Pakistan, demonstrating solidarity across various regions.



Addressing the recent speculation regarding potential deals between Imran Khan and the establishment, Gandapur insisted, "Don’t be confused by rumours of deals and negotiations. We are not afraid of governor's rule." He acknowledged that while he had previously engaged in negotiations, he ceased these discussions upon Imran Khan’s instruction, dismissing claims of any agreements being reached as mere conjecture.



When questioned about the logistics for the rally, Gandapur stated that they would determine the event's schedule and routes after consultations with party members. He declared, "We’re ready for the final call and will announce our next course of action on November 9." He assured that this time, PTI members would march "with our shrouds tied, bringing greater force and official machinery."



Gandapur also expressed his frustration with the legal challenges he faces, revealing that he has been charged in six different districts. Demonstrating his commitment to the PTI cause, he disclosed that he has informed his family about his willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice, saying, "I’ve told them if I don’t return, consider it my final departure and hold my funeral prayers."



In his remarks, he condemned the treatment of PTI leadership, particularly the "unjust imprisonment" of Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi. He recounted an incident where his vehicle was searched, phones were confiscated, and their data erased, describing these actions as part of the growing pressure faced by the party.



Concluding his address with a historical reference, Gandapur stated, "We’ve already made two strikes, but remember, there were 17 battles at Panipat," indicating his determination for further confrontations with the federal government in the near future.

(With inputs from ANI)