Gangs in Haiti try to seize control of airport
Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Port-au-Prince
Agencies |

The Toussaint Louverture International Airport was closed when the attack occurred, with no planes operating and no passengers on site

Soldiers guard the entrance of the international airport in Port-au-Prince. Pic/X

Heavily armed gangs tried to seize control of Haiti’s main international airport on Monday, exchanging gunfire with police and soldiers in the latest attack on key government sites in an explosion of violence that includes a mass escape from the country’s two biggest prisons.


The Toussaint Louverture International Airport was closed when the attack occurred, with no planes operating and no passengers on site. Journalists saw an armored truck on the tarmac shooting at gangs to try and prevent them from entering airport grounds as scores of employees and other workers fled from whizzing bullets.


world news haiti International news news
