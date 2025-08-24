The famine determination by the world’s leading authority on food crises galvanised governments and aid groups to intensify pleas for Israel to halt its 22-month offensive on Gaza

Palestinians sheltering in tents or seeking scarce food aid were among at least 33 people killed by Israeli strikes and shootings on Saturday in Gaza, according to local hospitals, as the world confronted an exceptional announcement that famine is now gripping Gaza’s largest city.

More than half of the dead were women and children. Awad Abu Agala, uncle of two children who died, said no place in Gaza is now safe. “The entire Gaza Strip is being bombed ... In the south. In the north. Everywhere,” said Abu Agala who also mentioned that children were targeted overnight while in their tents.

The famine determination by the world’s leading authority on food crises galvanised governments and aid groups to intensify pleas for Israel to halt its 22-month offensive on Gaza. Israel denounced the famine declaration as lies and stated that the military is pressing ahead with preparations to seize Gaza City. Efforts toward a ceasefire that could forestall the offensive are on hold as mediators await Israel’s next steps.

US President Donald Trump expressed his frustration with Hamas’ stance, suggesting the militant group was less interested in making deals to release hostages with so few left alive. “The situation has to end. It’s extortion, and it has to end,” Trump told reporters on Friday.

22

No. of months the conflict has gone on in Gaza

