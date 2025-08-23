Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion military escalation in Gaza

UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, military escalation in Gaza

Updated on: 23 August,2025 01:50 PM IST  |  Abu Dhabi
ANI |

Top

The Ministry further warned of the catastrophic consequences of continued aggression, including the escalating humanitarian suffering and the threat posed to regional security and stability.

UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, military escalation in Gaza

A Palestinian girl stands on rubble as she looks at the destruction in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip after a house was targeted by an Israeli strike. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, military escalation in Gaza
x
00:00

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the new Israeli settlement plan in the occupied West Bank and the ongoing large-scale military operations in the Gaza Strip.

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the new Israeli settlement plan in the occupied West Bank and the ongoing large-scale military operations in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated that these practices constitute grave violations of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, severely undermining regional and international efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace and establish an independent Palestinian state.



The Ministry further warned of the catastrophic consequences of continued aggression, including the escalating humanitarian suffering and the threat posed to regional security and stability.


The UAE renewed its call for the immediate cessation of settlement expansion and military operations, urging the international community to uphold its responsibilities in ending these violations and to work towards a credible political process that leads to a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on international legitimacy.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

united arab emirates israel gaza strip world news International news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK