The police in Germany, along with other security forces, detained the man on Saturday evening in Bernau, a town just outside of Berlin, and searched his home there, the Federal Prosecutor's Office said in a statement

Representational pic

Listen to this article Libyan man arrested in Germany for alleged plot to attack Israeli embassy x 00:00

Authorities in Germany announced on Sunday, October 20, that they have apprehended a Libyan national suspected of links to the extremist group Islamic State, who was allegedly planning a firearms attack on the Israeli Embassy in Berlin. The individual, identified only as Omar A, was arrested on Saturday evening in Bernau, a town situated just outside of the capital, news agency AP said. According to a statement from the Federal Prosecutor's Office, the security forces in Germany subsequently conducted a search of his residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement detailed that the suspect intended to execute a high-profile attack on the Israeli Embassy and had reportedly exchanged information with an Islamic State member via a messaging platform during his planning. Authorities in Germany also searched the home of another individual who is considered a witness but not a suspect in the case.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser commenting on the operation, asserted that German security services acted in a timely manner to avert what could have been a serious threat to the Israeli Embassy.

"This underscores our commitment to protecting Jewish and Israeli institutions in our country," she stated. According to AP, the prosecutor’s office indicated that the suspect would be presented before an investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe.

Israeli Ambassador Ron Prosor expressed gratitude to the German security forces for their efforts in safeguarding the embassy. Initial reports on the incident emerged from the Bild newspaper, which highlighted that a heavily armed elite police unit had conducted the raid on the suspect’s home following a tip-off from a foreign intelligence agency, stated AP.

Faeser reiterated the importance of vigilance in light of the heightened threat posed by Islamist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Israel violence. Germany's Justice Minister, Marco Buschmann, echoed her sentiments, noting the "very serious" risk of Islamist terrorism in the country, particularly against Israeli institutions.

The arrest comes amidst a worrying rise in anti-Semitic incidents in Germany, which have surged since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, an event that has triggered ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' chief and the mastermind of last year's deadly October 7 attack, was killed in an Israeli strike earlier this week.

(With AP inputs)