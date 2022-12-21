Germany convicts 97-year-old of Nazi war crimes

The court in Itzehoe handed Irmgard Furchner a two-year suspended sentence. She was sentenced under juvenile law, owing to the fact that she was only 18-year-old at the time

Defendant Irmgard F during her trial at court, in Germany. Pic/AFP

A German court convicted a 97-year-old woman of having contributed to the murder of over 11,000 people during her time working as a typist at a Nazi concentration camp in World War II, NDR broadcaster and others reported on Tuesday.

The court in Itzehoe handed Irmgard Furchner a two-year suspended sentence. She was sentenced under juvenile law, owing to the fact that she was only 18-year-old at the time.

Also Read: Germany nabs 25 over ‘far-right coup plot’

She worked at the Stutthof concentration camp between 1943 and 1945. The start of Furchner’s trial was delayed in September 2021 when she briefly went on the run. She was caught hours after failing to turn up to court. Some 65,000 people died of starvation and disease or in the gas chamber at Stutthof, in today’s Poland. They included prisoners of war and Jews caught up in the Nazis’ extermination drive.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever