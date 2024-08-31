Germany deports 28 Afghan migrants to their homeland

They include a requirement for a woman to conceal her face, body and voice outside the home.

Protests after the murder of a police officer by an Afghan immigrant, in Mannheim, Germany. File pic/X

Germany deported Afghan nationals to their homeland on Friday for the first time since August 2021, when the Taliban returned to power. Government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit described the 28 Afghan nationals as convicted criminals but did not immediately respond to a request for comment to clarify their offenses. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser called the move a security issue for Germany.

Germany does not have diplomatic relations with the Taliban, requiring the government to work through other channels. It’s unlikely that Friday’s actions will lead to a wider thawing of relations between Germany and the Taliban, especially after last week’s issuing of the first set of laws to prevent vice and promote virtue in Afghanistan. They include a requirement for a woman to conceal her face, body and voice outside the home.

In June, Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed that the country would start deporting criminals from Afghanistan and Syria again after a knife attack by an Afghan immigrant left one police officer dead and four more people injured. There has also been debate over immigration ahead of regional elections on Sunday in Germany’s Saxony and Thuringia regions where anti-immigration parties such as the populist Alternative for Germany are expected to do well.

