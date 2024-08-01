An overnight protest by climate activists at Leipzig/Halle Airport in eastern Germany brought cargo flights to a halt to three hours. The protest by the Last Generation group followed demonstrations last week at Cologne-Bonn Airport and then at Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest

The group, Last Generation, is demanding that the German government negotiate and sign an agreement on a global exit from the use of oil, gas and coal by 2030. Representational Pic

An overnight protest by climate activists at Leipzig/Halle Airport in eastern Germany brought cargo flight operations to a three-hour halt, officials said on Thursday.

The protest by the Last Generation group comes following demonstrations held last week at Cologne-Bonn Airport and then at Frankfurt Airport, which is Germany's busiest, which significantly disrupted passenger flights.

The Federal police said five activists attached themselves to the ground inside the airport perimeter shortly after midnight, while two others were prevented from doing so, German news agency dpa reported. The demonstrators were removed at around 5 am. Last Generation said they did not set foot on the runways.

Leipzig/Halle is an important air freight hub. Airport spokesperson Uwe Schuhart said air cargo movements had to be suspended for about three hours.

However, passenger flights were not significantly impacted by the protest. The airport's website showed the first passenger plane leaving at 5.41 am, about 15 minutes late.

Police said the activists, who had cut a hole in the perimeter fence, were detained.

Last Generation is demanding that the German government negotiate and sign an agreement on a global exit from the use of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

Last month, the German Cabinet approved legislation that would impose tougher penalties on people who break through airport perimeters.

The bill, which still requires approval by lawmakers, foresees punishment ranging up to a two-year prison sentence for people who intentionally intrude on airside areas of airports such as taxiways or runways, endanger civil aviation, or enable someone else to. Currently such intrusions only draw a fine.

