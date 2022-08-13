Germany: European Union could OK combined Covid vaccines

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 August,2022 09:55 AM IST  |  Berlin
The EU agency will likely meet again on Sept. 27 to review a combined vaccine against the original virus and the BA.5 variant that is responsible for the latest global surge in COVID-19 cases, Lauterbach said

Germany’s health minister said Friday that European Union (EU) drug regulators may authorise the use of vaccines that are each effective against two variants of the coronavirus.


German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he expected the European Medicines Agency to meet Sept. 1 to consider a vaccine that would provide protection against the original virus and the so-called omicron variant, also known as BA.1. 

The EU agency will likely meet again on Sept. 27 to review a combined vaccine against the original virus and the BA.5 variant that is responsible for the latest global surge in Covid-19 cases, Lauterbach said.

9,05,979
No of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours
 
58,50,86,861
Total no. of cases worldwide

64,22,914
Total no of deaths worldwide

Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

