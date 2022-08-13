Germany: European Union could OK combined Covid vaccines

The EU agency will likely meet again on Sept. 27 to review a combined vaccine against the original virus and the BA.5 variant that is responsible for the latest global surge in COVID-19 cases, Lauterbach said

Representative Image

Germany’s health minister said Friday that European Union (EU) drug regulators may authorise the use of vaccines that are each effective against two variants of the coronavirus.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he expected the European Medicines Agency to meet Sept. 1 to consider a vaccine that would provide protection against the original virus and the so-called omicron variant, also known as BA.1.

Also Read: Mumbai: TPR rises to 9.45 per cent in city with 871 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death

The EU agency will likely meet again on Sept. 27 to review a combined vaccine against the original virus and the BA.5 variant that is responsible for the latest global surge in Covid-19 cases, Lauterbach said.

9,05,979

No of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours



58,50,86,861

Total no. of cases worldwide

64,22,914

Total no of deaths worldwide

Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever